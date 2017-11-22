Montreal comedy festival organized by Quebec comics adds major name to its team

MONTREAL — An upstart Quebec comedy festival is adding some major muscle to its management team as it attempts to compete with Just for Laughs.

Andy Nulman, a Montreal comedy scene stalwart, has joined the new Festival du rire de Montreal, organized by several dozen mainly francophone comedians.

An announcement about the new bash came amid the recent sex-assault controversy involving Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

Nulman, a key architect of Just for Laughs, made the association official in a statement today.

The new festival says he brings a solid background in the English-speaking comedy world to the new festival, where he will act as a consultant.

The festival hopes to hold its first edition in 2018.

Rozon stepped down as president of Just for Laughs following allegations from at least 10 women he either sexually harassed or sexually assaulted them.