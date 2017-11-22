PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 11/19/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Oathbringer: Book Three" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

2. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (Putnam)

3. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central)

6. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

7. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)

8. "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

9. "Typhoon Fury" by Cussler Morrison (Putnam)

10. "Every Breath You Take" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

11. "The Noel Diary" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster)

12. "Uncommon Type" by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

13. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

14. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

15. "Deep Freeze" by John Sanford (Putnam)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

2. "Obama" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

4. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

5. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

6. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

7. "Bobby Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

8. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

9. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

10. "God, Faith, and Reason" by Michael Savage (Center Street)

11. "Sisters First" by Bush/Hager (Grand Central)

12. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

13. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (W)

14. "Hacks" by Donna Brazile (Hachette Books)

15. "What Happened" by Hilary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Vision)

2. "Wyoming Winter" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

3. "Murder on the Orient Express" (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (Morrow)

4. "The Christmas Wish" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

5. "The Crush" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

6. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

7. "Someone to Wed" by Mary Balogh (Berkley)

8. "Winter Wishes" by Fern Michaels et al. (Zebra)

9. "Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance" by Mark Greaney (Berkley)

10. "A Turn in the Road" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

11. "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. " Odesa Sea" by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

13. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Vision)

14. "An Arizona Christmas" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. "The Games" by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. "Count to Ten" by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central)

3. "The Black Book" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

6. "Murder on the Orient Express" (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (Morrow)

7. "The Ultimate Recipes Across America Cookbook" (Cogin)

8. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

10. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

11. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

12. "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena (Penguin)

13. "Manhunt" by James Patterson (BookShots)

14. "First Snow" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

15. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (Norton)