WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
FICTION
1. "The Getaway" (DWK ?12) by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
2. "Oathbringer: Book Three" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor Books)
3. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
5. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday Books)
6. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte Press)
7. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central)
8. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday Books)
9. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)
10. "Wonder" (Movie Tie-in Edition) by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
NONFICTION
1. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron Books)
2. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown & Company)
3. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
4. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
5. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)
6. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)
7. "Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit" by Christopher Matthews (Simon & Schuster)
8. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)
9. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin)
10. "God, Faith, and Reason" by Michael Savage (Center Street)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (Penguin)
2. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central)
3. "Oathbringer: Book Three" by Brandon Sanderson (Tom Doherty Associates)
4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Random House)
5. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)
6. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)
7. "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Company)
8. "Count to Ten" by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central)
9. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)
10. "The Trouble with Twelfth Grave" by Darynda Jones (St. Martin's Press)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Troublemaker" by Leah Remini (Random House)
2. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron)
3. "Instant Pot Obsession" by Janet Zimmerman (Arcas)
4. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
5. "A Year by the Sea" by Joan Anderson (Crown/Archetype)
6. "The Girl with Seven Names" by Hyeonseo Lee & David John (HarperCollins)
7. "The Talent Code" by Daniel Coyle (Random House)
8. "Eat, Pray, Love" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penquin)
9. "The Mistresses of Cliveden" by Natalie Livingstone (Random House)
10. "Body Love: by Kelly Leveque (HarperCollins)
