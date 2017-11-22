Works by Lawren Harris, Jean-Paul Riopelle up for auction tonight

TORONTO — Eight works by Group of Seven founding member Lawren Harris are going on the auction block in Toronto tonight.

The 1925 oil canvas "Mountains East of Maligne Lake" has a pre-sale estimate of $2.5 million to $3.5 million, according to the Heffel Fine Art Auction House.

But Harris paintings have smashed expectations at recent auctions.

It was last November that "Mountain Forms" by the Brantford, Ont.-born painter went for over $11.2 million, more than double the previous record set in 2002 for the most expensive Canadian work ever sold.

Heading into that auction, Heffel had estimated the 1926 oil canvas could fetch between $3 million and $5 million.

Harris's work got an international boost when American actor-comedian Steve Martin co-curated an exhibit of his paintings, which debuted in 2015 at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles before heading to the Boston Museum of Fine Arts and Art Gallery of Ontario last year.

Also up for auction tonight are three works by Jean-Paul Riopelle, including "Composition," which has a pre-sale estimate of $400,000 to $600,000.