Lawren Harris pencil sketch fetches record $161,000: Auction house
TORONTO — A Toronto auctioneer says a pencil sketch by Lawren Harris sold for $161,000 this week, a record price for a pencil sketch by the Group of Seven Artist.
Consignor Canadian Fine Art says the preparatory work for Harris's famous Lake Superior sold for nearly five times its estimated sale value of between $20,000 and $30,000.
The sketch was dated 1925 by Harris's wife.
The previous sale record for a Harris sketch was $64,900.
The sale price includes a 15 per cent buyer's premium.
