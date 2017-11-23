The Latest: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade steps off
NEW YORK — The Latest on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway with balloons, bands and floats as police go all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.
The parade stepped off Thursday with new faces and old.
Authorities say there's no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security is heavy. There are officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors among the crowds, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks as traffic barriers.
12:30 a.m.
New faces and old.
The parade steps off Thursday with marching bands, performers from Broadway hits, elaborate floats and signature giant balloons. Olaf from the movie "Frozen" and Chase from TV's "Paw Patrol" will be among the new balloons, along with a new version of the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame.
Authorities say there's no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security will be heavy. There will be officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors among the crowds, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks as traffic barriers at intersections.
