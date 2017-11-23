Uma Thurman blasts Harvey Weinstein, hints at more allegations
Star took to Instagram to indicate that she has also been a victim of sexual misconduct, adding that Weinstein doesn’t deserve a quick end.
A
A
Uma Thurman’s post on Instagram on Thursday was captioned with an indication that she, too, has been a victim of sexual predation in Hollywood — and a pointed declaration that deposed media mogul Harvey Weinstein doesn’t “deserve a bullet.”
The 47-year-old movie star posted a black-and-white image of her own page with this text:
“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so . . . Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet) —stay tuned.”
Thurman gave no further specifics. She starred in Pulp Fiction and two Kill Bill movies produced by Weinstein’s old company Miramax, after he and his brother Bob had sold it to Disney but continued to operate it.
Thurman is making her Broadway debut next week in Beau Willimon’s play The Parisian Woman.
Quentin Tarantino, who directed all three films, has conceded he knew something of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misdeeds before they were made public in October through investigations reported in the New York Times and New Yorker.
