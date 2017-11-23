WWII museum holds extensive Winston Churchill collection

NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts museum is touting its collection of Winston Churchill artifacts following the release of a major new biopic about the famous British prime minister.

The International Museum of World War II in Natick says it holds the most comprehensive collection of original Churchill letters, manuscript and artifacts outside of the Churchill Archives in England.

Among the artifacts are Churchill's cigar box, his favoured suit worn through World War II and a typewritten manuscript of his "we shall never surrender" speech that has his handwritten notes.