WWII museum holds extensive Winston Churchill collection
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts museum is touting its collection of Winston Churchill artifacts following the release of a major new biopic about the famous British prime minister.
The International Museum of World War II in Natick says it holds the most comprehensive collection of original Churchill letters, manuscript and artifacts outside of the Churchill Archives in England.
Among the artifacts are Churchill's cigar box, his
The museum's promotion of the collection coincides with Wednesday's opening of the film "The Darkest Hour." The film stars Gary Oldman and chronicles Churchill during the early days of the war.
