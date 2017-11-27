Box office top 20: 'Coco' displaces 'Justice League'

NEW YORK — Riding strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences, Pixar's "Coco" opened with $50.8 million over the weekend and $72.9 million since opening Wednesday, according to final box-office figures Monday.

Centred on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico, where it has made $53.4 million in three weeks. The acclaimed animated film is one of the largest Hollywood productions ever to feature a largely Latino cast.

After a disappointing debut last weekend, the much-maligned DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $41.1 million. "Justice League" is faring better overseas, where it has made more than $300 million. Though a critical dud, it has already grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theatres Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theatre locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. "Coco," Disney, $50,802,605, 3,987 locations, $12,742 average, $72,908,930, 1 Week.

2. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $41,090,491, 4,051 locations, $10,143 average, $171,903,874, 2 Weeks.

3. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $22,674,238, 3,172 locations, $7,148 average, $69,807,297, 2 Weeks.

4. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $16,863,294, 3,281 locations, $5,140 average, $277,650,571, 4 Weeks.

5. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $13,217,419, 3,518 locations, $3,757 average, $72,636,870, 3 Weeks.

6. "Murder on the Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $13,170,932, 3,152 locations, $4,179 average, $74,364,192, 3 Weeks.

7. "The Star," Sony, $6,930,919, 2,837 locations, $2,443 average, $22,088,115, 2 Weeks.

8. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $4,895,568, 2,306 locations, $2,123 average, $59,645,610, 4 Weeks.

9. "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," Sony, $4,447,070, 1,669 locations, $2,665 average, $6,201,114, 2 Weeks.

10. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $4,403,003, 614 locations, $7,171 average, $7,614,532, 3 Weeks.

11. "Lady Bird," A24, $4,057,559, 791 locations, $5,130 average, $10,726,097, 4 Weeks.

12. "The Man Who Invented Christmas," Bleecker Street, $1,353,298, 626 locations, $2,162 average, $1,809,024, 1 Week.

13. "Junior Majeur," Entertainment One Films, $688,442, 83 locations, $8,294 average, $688,442, 1 Week.

14. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $541,078, 434 locations, $1,247 average, $90,201,869, 8 Weeks.

15. "Call me by Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $412,932, 4 locations, $103,233 average, $412,932, 1 Week.

16. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $371,110, 383 locations, $969 average, $37,267,847, 5 Weeks.

17. "The Florida Project," A24, $298,745, 164 locations, $1,822 average, $4,743,560, 8 Weeks.

18. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $272,370, 147 locations, $1,853 average, $5,157,116, 10 Weeks.

19. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $186,310, 248 locations, $751 average, $47,029,442, 6 Weeks.