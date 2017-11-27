Box office top 20: 'Coco' displaces 'Justice League'
NEW YORK — Riding strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences, Pixar's "Coco" opened with $50.8 million over the weekend and $72.9 million since opening Wednesday, according to final box-office figures Monday.
After a disappointing debut last weekend, the much-maligned DC Comics superhero team-up film "Justice League" slid to second with $41.1 million. "Justice League" is faring better overseas, where it has made more than $300 million. Though a critical dud, it has already grossed nearly $500 million worldwide.
1. "Coco," Disney, $50,802,605, 3,987 locations, $12,742 average, $72,908,930, 1 Week.
2. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $41,090,491, 4,051 locations, $10,143 average, $171,903,874, 2 Weeks.
3. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $22,674,238, 3,172 locations, $7,148 average, $69,807,297, 2 Weeks.
4. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $16,863,294, 3,281 locations, $5,140 average, $277,650,571, 4 Weeks.
5. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $13,217,419, 3,518 locations, $3,757 average, $72,636,870, 3 Weeks.
6. "Murder on the Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $13,170,932, 3,152 locations, $4,179 average, $74,364,192, 3 Weeks.
7. "The Star," Sony, $6,930,919, 2,837 locations, $2,443 average, $22,088,115, 2 Weeks.
8. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $4,895,568, 2,306 locations, $2,123 average, $59,645,610, 4 Weeks.
9. "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," Sony, $4,447,070, 1,669 locations, $2,665 average, $6,201,114, 2 Weeks.
10. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $4,403,003, 614 locations, $7,171 average, $7,614,532, 3 Weeks.
11. "Lady Bird," A24, $4,057,559, 791 locations, $5,130 average, $10,726,097, 4 Weeks.
12. "The Man Who Invented Christmas," Bleecker Street, $1,353,298, 626 locations, $2,162 average, $1,809,024, 1 Week.
13. "Junior Majeur," Entertainment One Films, $688,442, 83 locations, $8,294 average, $688,442, 1 Week.
14. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $541,078, 434 locations, $1,247 average, $90,201,869, 8 Weeks.
15. "Call me by Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $412,932, 4 locations, $103,233 average, $412,932, 1 Week.
16. "Jigsaw," Lionsgate, $371,110, 383 locations, $969 average, $37,267,847, 5 Weeks.
17. "The Florida Project," A24, $298,745, 164 locations, $1,822 average, $4,743,560, 8 Weeks.
18. "Loving Vincent," Good Deed Entertainment, $272,370, 147 locations, $1,853 average, $5,157,116, 10 Weeks.
19. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," Lionsgate, $186,310, 248 locations, $751 average, $47,029,442, 6 Weeks.
20. "It," Warner Bros., $186,141, 231 locations, $806 average, $327,186,179, 12 Weeks.