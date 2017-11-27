Jeremy Piven's freshman crime drama gets short season
LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Piven's new crime drama TV series is getting a truncated season run.
All 13 episodes of "Wisdom of the Crowd" ordered by CBS will air, but the network said Monday it won't order more this season.
The decision follows sexual misconduct allegations
Piven stars in the series as a tech guru who creates a crowd-sourcing app to help solve crimes, including his daughter's killing.
A spokeswoman for the former "Entourage" star didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
"Wisdom of the Crowd" has earned