Lawyer says 'Bachelor' didn't break Iowa's hit-and-run law
A
A
Share via Email
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Lawyers for former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules' have asked a judge to dismiss the charge against him stemming from his rear-end crash that killed a farmer driving a tractor.
Prosecutor Scott Brown says the law implies that drivers responsible for fatal crashes must remain until an officer can speak with them. He says witnesses stayed longer than Soules, who fled in a truck down a gravel road about 14 minutes after rear-ending Mosher's tractor.
Judge Andrea Dryer says she'll rule later on Soules' motion to dismiss the case. The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 18.