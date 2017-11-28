Alcohol permit sought for events at Prince's Paisley Park
CHANHASSEN, Minn. — Operators of Prince's former home and recording complex in Minnesota are seeking a special permit so they can serve alcohol during the week of the Super Bowl.
Some people are questioning the request, noting the late musician didn't allow alcohol to be served at public events at Paisley Park. The complex was turned into a museum following Prince's death last year.
KMSP-TV reports the museum's operators want to host events for between 500 and 1,000 guests when the Super Bowl is held in Minneapolis in February. Paisley Park is in Chanhassen, just southwest of Minneapolis.
Chanhassen Mayor Denny Laufenburger says the City Council will focus on working with the museum's managers.
The City Council will take public input and is expected to make a decision on Dec. 11.
