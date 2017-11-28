Devastating heartbreak on The Bachelor Canada makes for great TV: Schneller

The Show: The Bachelor Canada, Season 3, Episode 7 (W Network)

The Moment: Normal love

In the Dominican Republic (Canadian tourism alert!), hunky baseball player Chris Leroux takes two of his wannabe-wives, chatty Catie and cool Kait, on a cable-car ride up a mountain. One woman will get a rose, the other will go home.

“I’m a normal guy who wants to fall in love with the person he’s supposed to fall in love with,” Chris says, in a normal tone of voice. Later, he adds, “If I didn’t have hesitations, I wouldn’t be normal.”

He sits on a bench between the women. Looking back and forth between them, he says, “When I picture myself in 50 years, I picture myself” — sigh — “with Catie.” He and Catie walk away holding hands, leaving Kait on the bench — in the rain.

We all know there’s nothing “normal” about falling in love after a couple of TV dates. But this setup was particularly brutal. Picturing Kait’s long cable-car ride down the mountain alone — it’s positively haunting.

It’s also great TV, because it plays to all our romance hopes at once. If you believe there are lots of people out there for you, given the right day, the right date, the right dress, this series reassures you: Chris says he’s “falling for multiple people at the same time.” Therefore there’s no such thing as one true love.