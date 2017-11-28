'Making a Murderer' defendant Avery denied new trial, again

MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Wisconsin man convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in a case featured on the Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has once again been denied a new trial.

Steven Avery's request was rejected Tuesday by Sheboygan County Circuit Judge Angela Sutkiewicz. Avery had asked the judge to reconsider her Oct. 3 decision rejecting his request for a new trial.

Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey were sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 slaying of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery insists police framed him.

Avery's attorney says she had new testimony and evidence to present that warranted a new trial. But the judge said Tuesday that she finds no basis to reverse her earlier decision.