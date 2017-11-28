'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' portrays a marvelously funny woman

NEW YORK — Amazon's new comedy-drama "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is set in 1958, but it arrives with unsought timeliness.

It's a show about a woman literally finding her voice when such a thing was neither expected nor encouraged. Heroine Midge Maisel expands her world beyond that of a 1950s wife and mother to pursue a new career as a stand-up comic in New York's Greenwich Village.

Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Midge Maisel, says the show highlights how far women have come in the past half-century. But it also exposes how much remains the same. She says women today are still fighting to be heard in many ways.