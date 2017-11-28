'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' portrays a marvelously funny woman
NEW YORK — Amazon's new comedy-drama "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is set in 1958, but it arrives with unsought timeliness.
It's a show about a woman literally finding her voice when such a thing was neither expected nor encouraged. Heroine Midge Maisel expands her world beyond that of a 1950s wife and mother to pursue a new career as a stand-up comic in New York's Greenwich Village.
Rachel Brosnahan, who stars as Midge Maisel, says the show highlights how far women have come in the past half-century. But it also exposes how much remains the same. She says women today are still fighting to be heard in many ways.
The full season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" premieres Wednesday on Amazon.
