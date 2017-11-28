Musicians react to their Grammy nominations

Reactions to the Grammy Awards nominations, announced Tuesday by The Recording Academy. The 60th annual Grammys will air live from New York on CBS on Jan. 28, 2018.

— "In these tumultuous times we are living in, where dividedness abounds, I am beyond happy and proud that a song in ESPANOL is nominated in three major categories at the 60th GRAMMY awards. Let's continue sharing all our beautiful cultures and roots with the world. There is no better time than now. QUE VIVAN LOS LATINOS Y NUESTRA MÚSICA. @daddyyankee @justinbieber @recordingacademy #Despacito" — Luis Fonsi on Instagram, regarding his thrice-nominated song "Despacito."

— "Woke up to find out that I'm nominated for 5 Grammys. I'm in shock. I'm so thankful man this is unbelievable" — New artist and song of the year nominee Khalid on Twitter.

— "Today I was woken up by my wife calling to tell me I was nominated for Song Of The Year at the Grammys and Best Music Video. I can't even believe this tweet!" — Logic on Twitter, about his song, "1-800-273-8255."

— "I woke up seeing this text this morning. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to put this album together. Thanks so much!! Timing is everything and everything happens for a reason. Thank you Lord. #sohumbled #backtogod #grammys2018" — Reba McEntire on Instagram, about her nomination for best roots gospel album.

— "Wow wow wow wow wow! This is incredible. #GRAMMYs" — Thomas Rhett on Twitter about his nomination for country album.

— "Beyond proud of this album and couldn't be more honoured to be nominated in this category by the @RecordingAcad! #HeartBreak" — Lady Antebellum on Twitter, about their country album nomination.

— "OMG!!! What a blessing!!! Congrats to all!!! #Despacito #Nominated #SongOfTheYear #Grammys2018" — "Despacito" co-writer Erika Ender on Instagram.