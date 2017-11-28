People in Calgary-funded art say their photos were used without consent

CALGARY — A comedian from the United Kingdom says photos of her and her colleagues were used without their knowledge in artwork funded by the city of Calgary.

A series of giant photographs called "Snapshots" was installed along an underpass in the city's southwest in 2015 at a cost of $20,000.

The city has a photo of the installation on its website.

Comedian Bisha Ali posted on social media that she's upset because neither she nor any of the other subjects gave their consent to the artist for their photos to be used.

She says all the photos were taken as promotional head shots for a show that she and other comedians were involved in.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he was made aware of the complaint on Monday and has asked staff to investigate.

“No one ever asked if they could use my giant face, so it was a kind of a surprise to me, and certainly (to) the photographer who took the photo," Ali said Tuesday in a Skype interview with CTV Calgary.

"Certainly, no one asked her because we’re friends. I’m sure it would have come up that this massive installation was happening."