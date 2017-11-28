Watch: Will a date over prisons turn DiNovo and Lalonde into pen pals?

Opposing MPPs Marie-France Lalonde and Cheri DiNovo are passionate about helping people. But when these two parliamentarians go on a blind “date,” to talk about the prison system, will they end up as unlikely pen pals?

Lalonde, the Liberal Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services, and the NDP’s DiNovo are the latest guests on TVO’s Political Blind Date. The new series, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m., sends politicians out on a “date” to discuss some of the most divisive issues of the day.

In this, the series' fourth episode, proposed reforms to the correctional system are the topic of debate.

Lalonde, who says she is determined to overhaul the province’s whole corrections and public safety regime, takes DiNovo to meet a man she calls her “secret weapon.”

DiNovo, who is unconvinced the system will improve anytime soon, takes Lalonde to meet a former inmate, a transgender man who was mistreated after his arrest.

Will they butt heads or find common ground?

Future episodes will see political blind dates tackle subjects such as public housing and carbon taxes.

Political Blind Date episodes

Garnett Genuis, Conservative MP, Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP, Beaches-East York.

Doug Ford, former Toronto councillor, and Jagmeet Singh, NDP federal leader.

Matt Brown, London, Ont. mayor, and Giorgio Mammoliti, Toronto councillor, York West.

Nov. 28 — CORRECTIONS

Cheri DiNovo, NDP MPP, Parkdale-High Park, and Marie-France Lalonde, Liberal MPP and minister, Ottawa-Orleans.

Dec. 5 — HOUSING

Maria Augimeri, Toronto councillor, York Centre, and Adam Vaughan, Liberal MP, Spadina-Fort York

Dec. 12 — CARBON TAXES

Arthur Potts, Liberal MPP, Beaches-East York, and Shannon Stubbs, Conservative MP, Lakeland.

