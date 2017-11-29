For singers Netrebko and Eyvazov, the on-stage kiss is real

MILAN — It won't be all acting when soprano Anna Netrebko and her husband, tenor Yusif Eyvazov, sing the final, climactic duet in "Andrea Chernier" for the La Scala gala Dec. 7 season opener.

Eyvazov said Wednesday that "the love is true. The sentiment is true. The kiss is real. More than this ."

Eyvazov will be making his La Scala debut when he sings the title role. For Netrebko, singing the role of Maddalena di Coigny, the season premiere will be her third at La Scala.

The couple often sings the final Chernier duet at concerts, but this will be their first time performing it in the full opera. Netrebko said that "the music is very climactic. I love to sing with him, because our voices are blending together."

