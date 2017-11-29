Marvel releases 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer

It's finally here.

The first official trailer for Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' hit the internet Wednesday morning to give us all a mid-week cinematic boost.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the third film of the series is expected to showcase the biggest and baddest superhero-villain battle of all-time.

Now, we understand why.

Hopefully this trailer will tie you over until the official rollout of the film begins on April 25, 2018. It will hit theatres in May.