Marvel releases 'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer
The Avengers is back — in a big way. Our favourite superheroes return for another kick at the can with a sneak peak at part three of the series.
It's finally here.
The first official trailer for Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' hit the internet Wednesday morning to give us all a mid-week cinematic boost.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the third film of the series is expected to showcase the biggest and baddest superhero-villain battle of all-time.
Now, we understand why.
Hopefully this trailer will tie you over until the official rollout of the film begins on April 25, 2018. It will hit theatres in May.
(Pro tip: Stick around to the very end of the video)