Rachel Joyce says her book is not High Fidelity

When U.K. author Rachel Joyce first visited Toronto on an early publicity tour for her debut novel, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, she was feeling rather emotional. It was the first time she had travelled so far without her family, and was wrapped up with concern over how people were going to react to her book.

Feeling homesick and vulnerable, Joyce made a stop at the beautiful downtown bookshop, Ben McNally Books. As she entered, McNally — who cuts a formidable figure with his long grey hair tucked back in a ponytail — walked the entire length of the store until he reached Joyce, opened his arms and gave her a hug. “It was exactly what I needed,” says Joyce. “How amazing that he got that. He doesn’t know me. I have never forgotten it.”

And so when Joyce began writing The Music Shop, her new novel about a record-store owner with the gift to intuitively select music to match his customers’ emotional states, she dedicated the book to McNally as a thank you. (McNally, who hasn’t yet read the novel — though his wife and fellow bookseller Lynn Thomson has, and loved it — says he is “a bit overwhelmed” by the dedication.)

Set in 1988 on a rough-and-tumble London neighbourhood with a cast of misfit characters and an unlikely love interest, The Music Shop centres around Frank, a stubborn audiophile who refuses to accept that the kids want CDs, and that vinyl is out of fashion. But what Frank lacks in business acumen he makes up for in empathy, unlike a certain other famous fictional music-store owner: Rob Fleming, the snobbish man-boy protagonist in Nick Hornby’s novel High Fidelity.

Frank wants to share his encyclopedic knowledge of all music, from punk to opera, not lord it over others. But when Joyce first started talking about her story, she was bombarded with comparisons to Hornby’s novel, to the point where she stopped talking about her manuscript all together. “Hang on a minute, I am slightly different, and maybe there’s room for a shop that is very welcome and there’s a place for everybody,” she says. “I want to explore those places that have only been explored in a very male way.”