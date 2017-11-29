Statement from NBC News chair on Matt Lauer firing
NEW YORK — NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack sent the following memo to employees on Wednesday morning:
Dear Colleagues,
On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual
Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender.
We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.
Andy