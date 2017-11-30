Dave Franco gives The Room its due

The Disaster Artist may explore the outlandish genesis of The Room — one of cinema’s worst movies ever — but star Dave Franco has nothing but love for the dreadful drama.

“I’ve seen The Room more than any other movie,” admitted Franco of the 2003 indie misfire that has since become a massive underground hit. “It gets to the point where I start to wonder with a movie that watchable, when can we just start calling it a good movie?”

It is with that ethos that Franco (along with his Oscar-nominated brother James) tackled the origin tale of eccentric Tommy Wiseau’s messy movie. Adapted from actor Greg Sestaro’s bestselling memoir about the production, James (who also wrote and directs) attempts to mimic the mysterious Wiseau and his peculiar partnership with Sestaro (Franco) to craft what became the so-called “Citizen Kane of bad movies.”

“The story about how it was made is a very universal story about two guys who are going after their dreams and not taking no for an answer,” said Franco. “We tried to highlight that in our movie; it’s more of a celebration of their will power.”

As successful as the Franco brothers have been in movies, the siblings insist part of The Room’s original appeal was rooted in Wiseau and Sestaro’s sheer determination. After all, as thousands of aspiring hopefuls in Hollywood are all too aware, careers can be launched or lynched on a single film.

“You have to believe this thing could be good,” recalled Franco of the role blind ambition plays in young actors’ goals. “I’ve been in that scenario where I’m in something thinking we are going to win awards for this. Then it comes out and it’s awful!”

Franco won’t have to worry about The Disaster Artist, however. Since premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film has earned heaps of praise and has even positioned the 32-year-old as a sought-after leading man — a credit he shares with his brother.

“This is the first time I acted with my brother in a real way and it’s just natural,” said Franco. “Hopefully I can continue to work with him and my friends for the rest of my career — they make me look better than I am.”

FRANCO'S FORTHCOMING FILMS

6 Balloons

“It was very rewarding but also the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” admitted Franco of playing a heroin addict in the forthcoming Netflix drama. “I lost 20 pounds in two months and I’m not a big guy as is so that’s a big chunk of my body weight.”

Zeroville