Playwright Israel Horovitz faces harassment allegations
NEW YORK — Award-winning playwright-screenwriter Israel Horovitz, who faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has departed from the Gloucester Stage Company.
Horovitz's plays include "Out of the Mouths of Babes" and "Strong-Man's Weak Child." Matt Lauer, Garrison Keillor and Charlie Rose are among other men who have been forced out recently because of harassment allegations.
The playwright's agent did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday.