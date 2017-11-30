Russell Simmons statement on sexual misconduct allegation

NEW YORK — Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons put out the following statement Thursday after screenwriter Jenny Lumet made an allegation of sexual misconduct in a guest essay in The Hollywood Reporter:

I have been informed with great anguish of Jenny Lumet's recollection about our night together in 1991. I know Jenny and her family and have seen her several times over the years since the evening she described. While her memory of that evening is very different from mine, it is now clear to me that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real. While I have never been violent, I have been thoughtless and insensitive in some of my relationships over many decades and I sincerely and humbly apologize.