Sonia Bonspille Boileau wins WIDC Feature Film Award for women directors

VANCOUVER — Bilingual Mohawk filmmaker Sonia Bonspille Boileau has won a lucrative award from the Women In the Director's Chair program.
Bonspille Boileau received the 2017 national WIDC Feature Film Award at an industry reception hosted by the Whistler Film Festival on Thursday.
The award, valued at nearly $200,000, comes with cash as well as equipment and service to help toward the making of a film.
It's designed to encourage more feature films directed by women.
The WIDC says Bonspille Boileau plans to use the award to complete her sophomore feature film, "Rustic Oracle," a drama about an eight-year old Mohawk girl searching with her mom for her missing teenaged sister.
Bonspille Boileau's first feature was "Le Dep."
