Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams to get legacy award

The ABFF says the award goes every year to an artist who has "inspired generations and made an enduring contribution to film and television." Williams is known for his roles as Lando Calrissian in the second and third films of the original Star Wars trilogy and as District Attorney Harvey Dent in the 1989 film "Batman." Williams also starred on the small screen in "Dynasty" and in the ABC miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream."