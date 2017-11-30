Entertainment

Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams to get legacy award

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2013, file photo, actor Billy Dee Williams, famous for his role as Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" movie series, rides atop a car in a parade during the annual Dragon Con sci-fi and fantasy convention in Atlanta. The American Black Film Festival Honors announced on Nov. 29, 2017, Williams will receive its Hollywood Legacy Award at its ceremony in February 2018. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2013, file photo, actor Billy Dee Williams, famous for his role as Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" movie series, rides atop a car in a parade during the annual Dragon Con sci-fi and fantasy convention in Atlanta. The American Black Film Festival Honors announced on Nov. 29, 2017, Williams will receive its Hollywood Legacy Award at its ceremony in February 2018. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

NEW YORK — Billy Dee Williams will receive the Hollywood Legacy Award at the American Black Film Festival Honors ceremony early next year.

The ABFF says the award goes every year to an artist who has "inspired generations and made an enduring contribution to film and television." Williams is known for his roles as Lando Calrissian in the second and third films of the original Star Wars trilogy and as District Attorney Harvey Dent in the 1989 film "Batman." Williams also starred on the small screen in "Dynasty" and in the ABC miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream."

Also to be honoured at the Beverly Hills ceremony on Feb. 25 is actor Omari Hardwick, who will receive the Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award. Actress Tiffany Haddish will receive the ABFF's Rising Star Award.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular