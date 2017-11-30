WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended November 19.

FICTION

1. "The Getaway" (DWK ?12) by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Pete the Cat: 5-Minute Pete" by James Dean (HarperFestival)

3. "5-Minute Snuggle Stories" by Disney (Disney Press)

4. "5-Minute Princess Stories" by Disney (Disney Press)

5. "Five-Minute Peppa Stories" by Neville Astley (Scholastic Inc.)

6. "5-Minute Disney Pixar" by Disney (Disney Press)

7. "5-Minute Disney Avengers" by Disney (Marvel Press)

8. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

9. "Little Critter: 5-Minute Little Critter" by Mercer Mayer (HarperFestival)

10. "Curious George's 5-Minute Stories" by H.A. Rey (HMH Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "Xanathar's Guide to Everything" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. "Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice" by Tim Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin)

4. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown & Company)

5. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

6. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

7. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron Books)

8. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

9. "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

10. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

2. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Random House)

3. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central)

4. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)

5. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

6. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (Penguin)

7. "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Company)

8. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Random House Children's Books)

9. "The Last Anniversary" by Liane Moriarty (HarperCollins Publishers)

10. "The Whispering Room" by Dean Koontz (Random House Publishing Group)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company, Inc.)

2. "Sisters First" by Jenna Bush Hager (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Tribe of Mentors: Short Life Advice" by Tim Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

4. "Liar, Temptress, Soldier, Spy" by Karen Abbott (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson (Random House Publishing Group)

6. "Such Good Girls" by R. D. Rosen (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. "Elon Musk" by Ashlee Vance (HarperCollins Publishers)

8. "The Radium Girls" by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks )

9. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. "The Girl with Seven Names" by Hyeonseo Lee & David John (HarperCollins)