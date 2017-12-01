ACTRA says it's expediting sexual harassment complaints processes
TORONTO — The union for Canada's TV and film performers says it's expediting its discipline processes for sexual harassment and assault complaints.
Theresa Tova, president of the Toronto chapter of ACTRA, says the union wants to "investigate and get things happening" on serious cases within 48 hours.
She says they've also rebranded their after-hours emergency reporting system to the Sexual Harassment and Emergency Hotline.
Tova says "many" members are now calling them about situations they've never reported before and some cases "are now going forward."
Tova's comments came today at a panel discussion on sexual harassment staged by the organization behind the Toronto International Film Festival.
Other panellists included filmmaker Patricia Rozema and representatives from the Directors Guild of Canada and the Canadian Media Producers Association.
