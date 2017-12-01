BC National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction short list revealed

Books about concussions in hockey, the future of Canada, the struggles of an Indigenous community in northern Ontario, and a family's torment under the rule of Afghan warlords have been shortlisted for the $40,000 BC National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

Ken Dryden's "Game Change: the Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey" examines the impact of brain injuries in sports and the culture of dealing with concussions suffered on the ice.

Carol Off's "All We Leave Behind: A Reporter's Journey into the Lives of Others" blends the story of Asad Aryubwal's desperate attempts to flee Afghanistan for Canada and the CBC journalist's feelings about helping his family and becoming part of the story.

Doug Saunders's "Maximum Canada: Why 35 Million Canadians Are Not Enough" explores how the country could benefit from a massive increase in population.

And Tanya Talaga's "Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City" chronicles the deaths of seven Indigenous high school students in Thunder Bay, Ont., and how they reflect systemic racism and human rights violations across the country.

The winner will be announced at an event in Vancouver on Feb. 1, 2018.

In addition to the grand prize, the other finalists each receive $5,000.