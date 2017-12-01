Landmark Sam the Record Man sign on the rise again in downtown Toronto

TORONTO — A giant neon sign that once drew visitors to Toronto's landmark Sam the Record Man store is rising again and will soon light up a busy downtown hub in the city.

The sign, composed of two enormous spinning discs on a red background, used to adorn the Yonge Street business owned by Sam Sniderman, who was a major promoter of Canadian music.

The store received heritage status from Toronto in 2007, when it closed, to preserve the cultural value of the sign.

Ryerson University purchased the property the store was on one year later, and began a restoration project for the large sign in June.

Crews began installing the sign early Friday morning at its new home atop the Toronto Public Health building, overlooking Yonge-Dundas Square.

The university says on Twitter that a lighting ceremony for the sign is in the works.

The beginnings of Sam the Record Man date back to 1937, when Sniderman and his brother opened a small store in Toronto. That original store eventually grew to a chain with shops across the country.

The now-closed flagship store with the famous sign opened on Yonge Street in 1959. The site is now a Ryerson student centre.

Sniderman, who was born in Toronto, died at the age of 92 in 2012, and was also known for playing a key role in the country's music industry.

He pushed for Canadian content broadcast regulations established in 1970 and helped organize the first Juno Awards.