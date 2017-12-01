Legacy of Trajan, who grew Empire, is focus of Rome exhibit

ROME — A new, engaging exhibit in Rome explores the legacy of Trajan, the emperor who expanded the Roman Empire to its maximum extension.

Trajan, who ruled from 98 to 117 A.D., has neither the name recognition nor the notoriety of the likes of Nero, but he was dubbed the "best of emperors" by his contemporaries.

Hosted in the ancient ruins of Trajan's Markets, and running until Sept. 16, 2018, the exhibit opened this week and highlights how Trajan united peoples across Europe.

The show was mounted to mark 1,900 years since Trajan's death.