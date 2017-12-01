Super Bowl Live concert series will include Prince tribute
MINNEAPOLIS — A series of free, outdoor concerts during the 10-days leading up to the Super Bowl will include a Prince tribute and plenty of Minnesota
Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis announced their concert lineup for Super Bowl Live on Friday.
The festival will include a "Prince night," during which Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will pay tribute to the Purple One.
The New Power Generation will also perform during the festival, as well as other Twin Cities
Jimmy "Jam" Harris says the concert series is an opportunity to showcase Minnesota music for a worldwide audience.
One non-local act will be Idina Menzel. She'll open the series by singing a hit from the Disney movie "Frozen."
