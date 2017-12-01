Super Bowl Live concert series will include Prince tribute

MINNEAPOLIS — A series of free, outdoor concerts during the 10-days leading up to the Super Bowl will include a Prince tribute and plenty of Minnesota flavour .

Producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis announced their concert lineup for Super Bowl Live on Friday.

The festival will include a "Prince night," during which Sheila E., the Revolution and Morris Day & the Time will pay tribute to the Purple One.

The New Power Generation will also perform during the festival, as well as other Twin Cities favourites , including Soul Asylum, the Suburbs, Bob Mould, Mint Condition, and more.

Jimmy "Jam" Harris says the concert series is an opportunity to showcase Minnesota music for a worldwide audience.