Member of group behind "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" dies

LOS ANGELES — Mitch Margo, a member of the group behind the hit song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" in the early 1960s, has died at his California home. He was 70.

His family said Margo died Nov. 24 in Studio City but did not specify the cause.

He was an original member of the Tokens, the singing group that based their hit on a recording of a Zulu folk song.

Margo was a high school student in Brooklyn when the Tokens formed and recorded the song. During his career, he also played piano, guitar, bass, drums and percussion, and worked as a producer.

His survivors include his sons, Damien and Ari; a brother, Phil; and a sister, Maxine, as well as nephews and a niece.