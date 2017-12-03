Music City Bowl Matchup

Kentucky (7-5, Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 20 Northwestern (9-3, No. 21 College Football Playoff, Big Ten), Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Kentucky: RB Benny Snell Jr., 1,318 yards rushing, 18 touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry

Northwestern: RB Justin Jackson, 1,154 yards rushing, nine touchdowns, 4.5 yards per carry

NOTABLE

Northwestern has a seven-game winning streak. Jackson and 1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne of Wisconsin are the only Big Ten players ever to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons.

Kentucky: The Wildcats are making a second straight bowl appearance. This marks the first time Kentucky has earned bowl bids in back-to-back seasons since 2008-09.

LAST TIME

Northwestern beat Kentucky 7-0 on Oct. 20, 1928.

BOWL HISTORY

Kentucky: Fifth Music City Bowl appearance and 17th bowl berth overall. The Wildcats own a 2-2 Music City Bowl record.

Northwestern: First Music City Bowl appearance and 14th bowl berth overall.

