Gordon Lightfoot will play 'hallowed grounds' of Massey Hall before doors close
Music legend will perform back-to-back performances on June 29 and June 30 before the storied concert venue undergoes a two-year renovation project.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Legendary Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot will give Toronto's storied concert venue Massey Hall one last hurrah before it undergoes a two-year renovation.
Organizers say Lightfoot will be the final artist to perform in the building before it closes its doors next year for a revitalization project that's scheduled to take until fall 2020.
The singer-songwriter, who was born in Orillia, Ont., will perform back-to-back performances on June 29 and June 30.
Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.
The 79-year-old Juno winner and Grammy nominee has performed over 166 times at Massey Hall — more than any other individual artist.
In a statement, Lightfoot called Massey Hall "hallowed grounds" that feel like "home."
The 123-year-old Massey Hall is set to undergo a seven-year, multi-phase project that will fully restore both its exterior and interior and add a new addition.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises