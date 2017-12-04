Entertainment

Gordon Lightfoot will play 'hallowed grounds' of Massey Hall before doors close

Music legend will perform back-to-back performances on June 29 and June 30 before the storied concert venue undergoes a two-year renovation project.

Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot performs his classic hits at the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 23, 2017 kicking off the Canadian leg of the The Legendary Gordon Lightfoot 2017 Tour.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Legendary singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot performs his classic hits at the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 23, 2017 kicking off the Canadian leg of the The Legendary Gordon Lightfoot 2017 Tour.

TORONTO — Legendary Canadian troubadour Gordon Lightfoot will give Toronto's storied concert venue Massey Hall one last hurrah before it undergoes a two-year renovation.

Organizers say Lightfoot will be the final artist to perform in the building before it closes its doors next year for a revitalization project that's scheduled to take until fall 2020.

The singer-songwriter, who was born in Orillia, Ont., will perform back-to-back performances on June 29 and June 30.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

The 79-year-old Juno winner and Grammy nominee has performed over 166 times at Massey Hall — more than any other individual artist.

In a statement, Lightfoot called Massey Hall "hallowed grounds" that feel like "home."

The 123-year-old Massey Hall is set to undergo a seven-year, multi-phase project that will fully restore both its exterior and interior and add a new addition.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular