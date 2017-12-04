Entertainment

Power outage leaves Garth Brooks fans briefly in dark

NEWARK, N.J. — A power outage left Garth Brooks' fans briefly in the dark for his final performance after a three-night stop at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The outage occurred just before 8 p.m. Sunday while a warm-up act was on the stage. Fans sang Brooks' song, "Friends in Low Places" while they waited for the lights to come back on.

Public Service Electric and Gas is investigating what caused the outage.

