Rick Cluff, CBC Vancouver morning host, announces retirement after 41 years

VANCOUVER — The longtime voice of mornings on CBC Radio in Vancouver is retiring.

Rick Cluff announced on The Early Edition that he will hang up his mike on Dec. 22, ending more than 20 years as host of the show.

The veteran broadcaster has been with the CBC for 41 years, working as a sports commentator and reporter before taking over as host of the weekday morning show in 1997.

Over his career, Cluff has covered eight Olympic Games, five Commonwealth Games, and conducted an array of notable interviews, including speaking with Terry Fox during his Marathon of Hope.

Cluff says the hosting job has been a privilege and he is grateful for all the people who have allowed him to tag along on their morning commute.