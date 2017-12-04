Russian court keeps theatre director under house arrest
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — A Moscow court has ruled to keep a prominent
Kirill Serebrennikov, arguably Russia's best known director, was detained and put under house arrest in August in a criminal case that raised fears of a return to Soviet-style censorship.
Serebrennikov's plays have often been targeted by conservative circles, which dismiss his work as decadent and unpatriotic.
The court ruled Monday to keep Serebrennikov under house arrest at least until late January.
The court earlier rejected the director's plea to let him continue work on the ballet Nureyev which is to premiere at Russia's Bolshoi last month. Tickets for Nureyev went on sale last month and were sold out in a matter of hours.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises
Most Popular
-
‘Good Samaritan’ shot dead trying to stop altercation in Hamilton
-
Man assaulted, robbed at ATM after agreeing to cash cheque for two men: Halifax police
-
'Will fentanyl be the reason for your next family get-together' posters under fire
-
How not to make the same money mistakes as baby boomers: Vaz-Oxlade