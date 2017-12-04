Russian court keeps theatre director under house arrest

MOSCOW — A Moscow court has ruled to keep a prominent theatre and film director who is being investigate for fraud under house arrest.

Kirill Serebrennikov, arguably Russia's best known director, was detained and put under house arrest in August in a criminal case that raised fears of a return to Soviet-style censorship.

Serebrennikov's plays have often been targeted by conservative circles, which dismiss his work as decadent and unpatriotic.

The court ruled Monday to keep Serebrennikov under house arrest at least until late January.