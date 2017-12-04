Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to open Berlin film festival
BERLIN — This winter's Berlin International Film Festival will open with a world premiere of Wes Anderson's new animated film, "Isle of Dogs."
Festival organizers said Monday that Anderson's movie will open the event's 68th edition on Feb. 15. It features the voices of Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton among others.
German director Tom Tykwer will head the jury at the festival, which runs until Feb. 25. Other movies and jurors haven't yet been announced.
