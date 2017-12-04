Wes Anderson's 'Isle of Dogs' to open Berlin film festival

BERLIN — This winter's Berlin International Film Festival will open with a world premiere of Wes Anderson's new animated film, "Isle of Dogs."

Festival organizers said Monday that Anderson's movie will open the event's 68th edition on Feb. 15. It features the voices of Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton among others.

"Isle of Dogs" is set for release in U.S. movie theatres in March and internationally in April. It will be the first animated film to open the Berlin festival, and the fourth movie Anderson has presented in the event's competition. Most recently, he brought "The Grand Budapest Hotel" to Berlin in 2014.