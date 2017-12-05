Broadway producers sue over casting directors' union drive

NEW YORK — Broadway producers have filed a federal lawsuit against casting directors who are seeking to unionize.

The Broadway League, a trade association of theatre owners and producers, says in its lawsuit filed Tuesday that the unionization effort violates federal antitrust laws.

The league says casting directors are independent contractors, not employees, and do not have the right to collective bargaining.

The lawsuit says Broadway casting companies have banded together in a "cartel" to demand a 29 per cent increase in costs for their services

The suit names seven casting companies plus the Casting Society of America and Local 817 of the Teamsters, the union casting directors are seeking to join.