Broadway producers sue over casting directors' union drive
NEW YORK — Broadway producers have filed a federal lawsuit against casting directors who are seeking to unionize.
The Broadway League, a trade association of
The league says casting directors are independent contractors, not employees, and do not have the right to collective bargaining.
The lawsuit says Broadway casting companies have banded together in a "cartel" to demand a 29
The suit names seven casting companies plus the Casting Society of America and Local 817 of the Teamsters, the union casting directors are seeking to join.
Local 817 President Tom O'Donnell says the casting directors want "the same workplace fairness and health care" available to others on Broadway.
