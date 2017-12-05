Jay Leno buys $13.5M mansion in Newport, Rhode Island
NEWPORT, R.I. — Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno and his wife have purchased an oceanfront mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.
Leno paid $13.5 million for the 18,000-square-foot home, called Seafair. It has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and comes with a pool, a tennis court and a private beach.
Lucky for Leno, who collects cars, it also boasts a six-car garage.
The house sits on 9 acres (3.64 hectares) and was built in 1936. It was previously owned by Denver mining heir Verner Zevola Reed Jr., who was an American banker and diplomat. Reed served as U.S. ambassador to Morocco from 1981 to 1985.
Leno is a frequent visitor to the seaside resort town, where he has been known to stop in at the city's Audrain Automobile Museum.
