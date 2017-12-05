New York artist Hank Willis Thomas wins $50K Aimia AGO Photography Prize

New York-based conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas is the winner of this year's Aimia AGO Photography Prize.

The award, which recognizes artists who have produced promising work over the last five years, is chosen by public vote and comes with a $50,000 prize.

Thomas is a photographer, sculptor and mixed media artist whose work has been exhibited in New York, Bilbao, Spain and South Africa. His photography frequently explores ideas related to race, identity, and popular culture.