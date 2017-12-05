Prize winner Jonathan Lethem has new novel and new publisher

NEW YORK — Prize-winning novelist Jonathan Lethem has a new publisher and a planned book that returns him to the style of his breakthrough "Motherless Brooklyn."

Ecco told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Lethem's "The Feral Detective" comes out next fall. Ecco, a HarperCollins imprint, is billing the new work as his first "genre-bending detective novel" since "Motherless Brooklyn." According to Ecco, "The Feral Detective" will focus on a Brooklyn woman's journey to desert communities in California as she searches for her best friend's daughter.