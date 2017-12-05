Prize winner Jonathan Lethem has new novel and new publisher
NEW YORK — Prize-winning novelist Jonathan Lethem has a new publisher and a planned book that returns him to the style of his breakthrough "Motherless Brooklyn."
Ecco told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Lethem's "The Feral Detective" comes out next fall. Ecco, a HarperCollins imprint, is billing the new work as his first "genre-bending detective novel" since "Motherless Brooklyn." According to Ecco, "The Feral Detective" will focus on a Brooklyn woman's journey to desert communities in California as she searches for her best friend's daughter.
Lethem, who has spent much of his career with Doubleday, won the National Book Critics Circle prize in 2000 for "Motherless Brooklyn." His other books include "The Fortress of Solitude," ''Chronic City" and "A Gambler's Anatomy."
