Rep: John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.
A representative for the Grammy-winning musician said Mayer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday morning. He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed.
Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded.
The 40-year-old had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.
___
Online:
http://johnmayer.com/
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises