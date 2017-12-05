Entertainment

Rep: John Mayer hospitalized for emergency appendectomy

FILe - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, John Mayer performs in concert during his "The Search for Everything Tour" in Philadelphia. Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. The Grammy-winning musician was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to a rep. The singer-guitarist was due to perform later that night at a concert with the Dead & Company, but that date has now been postponed. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — John Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy.

A representative for the Grammy-winning musician said Mayer was admitted to the hospital Tuesday morning. He had been due to perform at a concert in New Orleans with the Dead & Company, but that date has been postponed.

Tickets for that show can be used for a rescheduled date or refunded.

The 40-year-old had performed with the Dead & Company as recently as Sunday.

