Appeals court denies another request to free Meek Mill

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania appeals court for the second time has rejected a request to free rapper Meek Mill.

Records show the state's Superior Court on Wednesday denied a request to free the 30-year-old musician on bail.

Mill's legal team filed their appeal with the higher court earlier this week after the judge who sentenced him struck down a similar request and called him a "danger to the community." Attorneys for Mill say they'll continue their efforts to free him.

He was sentenced to two to four years in prison last month for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.