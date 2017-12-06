Canadian filmmaker on short list for short documentary Oscar nomination
A film by a Canadian director is among the 10 contenders still in the running for a documentary short film Oscar nomination.
Davina Pardo, who worked as David Cronenberg's assistant in Toronto before moving to New York, is on the list for her short film "116 Cameras."
The 15-minute USA-UK co-production explores trauma, memory and technology through Holocaust survivor Eva Schloss, the stepsister of Anne Frank.
Pardo captures the process of Schloss preserving her memories on film in order to produce an interactive hologram that will interact with future generations.
The Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 23, 2018.
