Coroner: Comic died from high blood pressure, heart disease

LAS VEGAS — Medical examiners in Las Vegas have determined that comic Ralphie May's death was from high blood pressure and heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) told The Associated Press on Wednesday the round-faced comedian whose body was found Oct. 6 at a home in Las Vegas died of heart failure due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

The death was ruled natural.

May was 45 and had a wife and two children in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was raised in Arkansas and went from a second-place finish on TV's "Last Comic Standing" in 2003 to television and club appearances.