Helen Mirren to get Movies for Grownups career honour

LOS ANGELES — AARP the Magazine says its Movies for Grownups Awards will be televised for the first time next year, when Helen Mirren will receive its lifetime achievement honours .

The magazine announced Wednesday that Mirren will accept the Career Achievement Award at a ceremony on Feb. 5, 2018. The 17th annual Movies for Grownups Awards will premiere on PBS on Feb. 23.

Mirren says she is "greatly honoured " by the award, adding that she considers film a high art form and "the ultimate mirror up to nature."

She joins previous Career Achievement honorees including Morgan Freeman, Susan Sarandon, Robert Redford and Sharon Stone.