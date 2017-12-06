Here are your options if YouTube vanishes from Amazon gizmos

NEW YORK — You'll still have ways to watch YouTube service if it disappears from Amazon's Fire TV streaming device.

Google is threatening to pull YouTube from Fire TV as a fierce battle between the two tech heavyweights escalates. The latest dispute is over the e-commerce company's refusal to sell some Google devices that compete with Amazon's products.

If a resolution isn't reached by Jan. 1, Fire TV owners can still watch on phones, tablets or personal computers. That includes Amazon Fire tablets, as Google hasn't threatened to block those yet.